Not that I blindly agree with all of Joe Biden's policies, but I think 98% would describe it pretty well. President Biden and his administration have done this country a lot of good. For one thing, he has toned down the political gut-wrenching circus that surrounded the previous administration and our television viewing, unless you happen to watch Fox, but they are trying to clean up their own legal mess for knowingly lying to their viewers. Trump may still have to face pending legal cases, but that's up to the Justice Department.
Biden has done a great job in bringing NATO together and strengthening our relations with other democracies around the world, while defending Ukraine without involving our troops. Even Republicans agree we cannot allow Ukraine to fall.
Biden’s Chip Act will not only provide us with the resources and chips to move into the future, but will reduce our reliance on China and other bad actors for the electronics we need so desperately to build new vehicles. It also has major corporations moving back to the U.S. and investing billions of dollars and creating thousands of new high-paying jobs. Intel Corporation is building the largest chip factory in the world here.
Biden’s infrastructure policy has trillions going to much needed neglected infrastructure that is being felt in every state across the country in the form of new bridges, roads, telecommunications, pipelines and more, bringing more jobs here and the supply chain issues have been resolved.
Biden’s policies are reducing the prices we pay for some medicines. Diabetics in particular will welcome the relief from the price they have been paying and more people than ever before have healthcare insurance.
I give Biden credit for bringing us through the COVID pandemic in a rational, organized and effective manner that I doubt anyone else could have done better.
Biden’s policies have unemployment so low, in fact, that it has not been this low since 1969, but the Federal Reserve is trying to create unemployment in order to bring inflation down which incidentally is coming down. He also is the first president in many years attempting to actually pay down the national debt.
No doubt I could go on, but I would have to do an editorial.