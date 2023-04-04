Letter to the editor logo 2021

Not that I blindly agree with all of Joe Biden's policies, but I think 98% would describe it pretty well. President Biden and his administration have done this country a lot of good. For one thing, he has toned down the political gut-wrenching circus that surrounded the previous administration and our television viewing, unless you happen to watch Fox, but they are trying to clean up their own legal mess for knowingly lying to their viewers. Trump may still have to face pending legal cases, but that's up to the Justice Department.

Biden has done a great job in bringing NATO together and strengthening our relations with other democracies around the world, while defending Ukraine without involving our troops. Even Republicans agree we cannot allow Ukraine to fall.

