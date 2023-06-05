I am writing in response to Mr. Wright's column published in the June 4th edition of the Citrus Chronicle.
How admirable and courageous of you to defend the less than 2 percent of the population in Citrus County. I am sure you will receive a medal of honor from one of the LGBTQ+ associations present here.
In your attempt to pontificate on the aforementioned topic, you callously demonize the population of this county who hold strong Christian convictions. These individuals include carpenters, plumbers, electricians, farmers, and all the hard-working people who contribute to the essence of this county. I highly doubt any of them would agree with your commentary. Perhaps you should refer to the demographics of the "Bible Belt."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In your column, you are quick to emphasize that you are a straight man and, therefore, don't quite understand the LGBTQ+ way of life. Allow me to offer some insight. The nation initially recognized and respected "L and G" — referring to Lesbians and Gays, women and men who prefer to form relationships with people of their own sex. Despite the AIDS crisis that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of good people, we accepted and supported them some 45 years ago. Mr. Wright, have you ever comforted a dying gay friend? Most likely not, but I have.
Over time, more letters were added: BTQ+. Out of respect, we made an effort to remember all these additional letters that held significance, representing individuals who were different from us straight people.
However, a shift occurred, advocated and promoted by some in the LGBTQ+ community. Filthy books in school libraries depicted graphic sexual content involving gay youth. Yes, you criticized Mr. Ron Kitchen on this matter.
The issue expanded to include men using women's restrooms, the controversial topic of sexual mutilation of children, even funded by taxpayers, and men participating in women's sports, among others. These are the concerns that have provoked the majority.
You may want to consider the Satanic nature of the people you so desire to defend.