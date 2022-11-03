When I think of leadership for Inverness, I think of someone who is not only loyal to the community, but also loyal to this country.
David Ryan served 21 years in the U.S. Navy. He has lived in Citrus County with his wife, Marlene, since 2005. Before taking office as Council Member Seat in 2013, he worked in code enforcement for Citrus County. Inverness needs someone that puts the best interest of the citizens first. Experience, dedication, and perseverance is what we need for Inverness City Council.