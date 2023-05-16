Our State Senator Blaise Ingoglia believes that part of Highway 50 in Hernando County should be named after Rush Limbaugh. The fact that Trump awarded Limbaugh the Congressional Medal of Freedom gets a semi pass because Trump never had a logical, empathetic nor intelligent idea in his life.
It's safe to assume Limbaugh is the only Medal of Freedom recipient who publicly compared black athletes to thugs, mocked a celebrity for having Parkinson's disease and suggested that smoking and an impending hurricane weren't really dangerous.
Blaise Ingoglia says, "I got your back."
Here's a sampling of some of Limbaugh's most controversial comments in a career culminating with the Presidential Medal of Freedom:
"Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?"
"The NFL all too often looks like a game between the Bloods and the Crips without any weapons."
"I think it's time to get rid of this whole National Basketball Association. Call it the TBA, the Thug Basketball Association, and stop calling them teams. Call 'em gangs."
"The NAACP should have a riot rehearsal. They should get a liquor store and practice robberies."
"Everything in Africa's called AIDS. The reason is they get aid money for it. AIDS is the biggest pile of, the biggest pot they throw money into."
Responding to a caller who said Black people should have a greater voice on issues: "They are 12 percent of the population. Who the hell cares?"
On Barack Obama, during the 2008 election: "A veritable rookie whose only chance of winning is that he's black."
"Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society."
"Women still live longer than men because their lives are easier."
On LGBT politicians getting elected: "I guarantee there'll be some people in the Republican establishment who will now think, 'Yeah, we need to do this. We need to provide a home, we need to provide a comforting atmosphere for the tranny community and the gay community.' But those people are voting Democrat anyway."
Remember this the next election for state senator.
Also, remember this during the sheriff's election as well. Prendergast is a devout fan of Trump, "Trump was right about everything," according to Prendergast.
Rush Limbaugh was a bigot whose rhetoric and spreading of conspiracy theories made him a hero to Trump and Trump's enablers. Including our senator and our sheriff.