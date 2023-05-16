Letter to the editor logo 2021

Our State Senator Blaise Ingoglia believes that part of Highway 50 in Hernando County should be named after Rush Limbaugh. The fact that Trump awarded Limbaugh the Congressional Medal of Freedom gets a semi pass because Trump never had a logical, empathetic nor intelligent idea in his life.

It's safe to assume Limbaugh is the only Medal of Freedom recipient who publicly compared black athletes to thugs, mocked a celebrity for having Parkinson's disease and suggested that smoking and an impending hurricane weren't really dangerous.

