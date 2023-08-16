The powerful image of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the devastation by fires in Lahaina, Maui, inspire fear and compassion from most Americans. Yet our president has not shown up to offer support to these people. The train derailment was in February 2023. It is now August and still the president is a "no-show." It was declared a federal disaster and received government support. In the best interest, it is best to wait a little while to not interfere with the clean-up process and finding victims. But it has now been six months. As the leader of this great country, Biden needs to meet with the people of East Palestine and show compassion. The Maui fire is only recent and it would be best to wait to allow emergency personnel to do their job.

Two quotes from Shakespeare describe Biden's actions best:

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags