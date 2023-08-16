The powerful image of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the devastation by fires in Lahaina, Maui, inspire fear and compassion from most Americans. Yet our president has not shown up to offer support to these people. The train derailment was in February 2023. It is now August and still the president is a "no-show." It was declared a federal disaster and received government support. In the best interest, it is best to wait a little while to not interfere with the clean-up process and finding victims. But it has now been six months. As the leader of this great country, Biden needs to meet with the people of East Palestine and show compassion. The Maui fire is only recent and it would be best to wait to allow emergency personnel to do their job.
Two quotes from Shakespeare describe Biden's actions best:
“Life's but a walking shadow; a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” (Macbeth)
“A most notable coward, an infinite and endless liar, an hourly promise breaker, the owner of no one of good quality.” (All’s Well That Ends Well)
Many consider the president's appearance after a disaster as only "political theater." But to the victims of a disaster, it shows compassion and caring. Compassion in leadership creates stronger connections between people by improving cooperation, raising levels of trust, and enhancing loyalty. Compassionate leaders are perceived as stronger and more competent.
Increasingly in our media-driven environment, the federal government has become more involved in disasters than in the past. Disasters have become a test of a president's skills as has the economy and other issues.