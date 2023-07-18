Matthew Liptak

Matthew Liptak

When I was growing up and did something foolish, my mom would sometimes scold me. “What, do you have rocks in your head?” But I was a child. I was learning and growing, and, eventually, I smartened up – somewhat. Mom would call absurdities in the news she couldn’t relate to “nonsense.”

The United States just celebrated its 247th birthday. But for the past decade or three, a lot of nonsense has been going on. January 6 was perhaps one of the high marks for us, but the two-party political system has been ailing since at least the early 1990s when Newt Gingrich aligned the Republicans hard against the Democrats.

