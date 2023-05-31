Inverness Village Unit 4 is an existing subdivision approved in 1972 by Citrus County. The county received and accepted 110% of the road construction cost from the then-developer as insurance for road construction. They also accepted ownership of the rights of way and took on the obligation to construct the roads in case the developer failed to do so.

However, the developer defaulted in 1976. Following the default, the county assumed responsibility for road construction but subsequently did nothing. The money received from the developer was deposited in CDs with a bank, and Citrus County earned an undisputed amount of interest over the years, totaling up to $2 million at present.

