Inverness Village Unit 4 is an existing subdivision approved in 1972 by Citrus County. The county received and accepted 110% of the road construction cost from the then-developer as insurance for road construction. They also accepted ownership of the rights of way and took on the obligation to construct the roads in case the developer failed to do so.
However, the developer defaulted in 1976. Following the default, the county assumed responsibility for road construction but subsequently did nothing. The money received from the developer was deposited in CDs with a bank, and Citrus County earned an undisputed amount of interest over the years, totaling up to $2 million at present.
Since 1972, Citrus County has earned higher property taxes as the IVU4 land was converted from pastureland into residential lots, estimated at approximately $1 million in total. Additionally, the county earned around $2 million in interest on the original developer's cash payment allocated for roads in IVU4. Since 2018, they have received over $1.5 million in impact fees (over 250 homes are constructed or currently under construction). This totals more than $4.5 million. Furthermore, they will receive approximately $1 million per year in property taxes. What do the property owners within the subdivision get in return for all that money?
Citrus County has neglected the county-owned dirt roads, leaving them in a deteriorated and unsafe condition. They refuse to conduct any emergency repairs or even put up street signs. All the money paid by the property owners of IVU4 has gone to Citrus County and has been made available to all taxpayers in Citrus County.
If Citrus County wants to address the "outrageous and horrific situation" (as quoted by Commissioner Davis) in IVU4, they can start constructing paved roads today at their own cost, using public funds. The county roads are open to the public, and the expenditures for construction serve a county public service. A simple vote by the BOCC is all that is needed.
The real issue is that Citrus County is unwilling to implement what they agreed upon years ago. No one needs to fear that such a decision would set a precedent for other road projects or subdivisions. IVU4 is unique in itself because of all the aforementioned circumstances.
Each passing day that the property owners within the subdivision "are in hell" (as quoted by Commissioner Davis) is solely due to Citrus County's actions. Instead of blaming others, they should face the facts, get their act together, finally step up to the plate, and do what they should have done some 50 years ago: construct the paved roads in IVU4 at their own cost.