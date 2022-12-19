It seems to me that aggression and hostility are getting the upper hand with drivers.
If I slow down to make a turn, I get the horn, even in Publix shopping center.
If I slow down for construction workers on U.S. 19, I get all kinds of flack … flashing headlights and horn.
A little kindness goes a long way. Remember it is not the roads that kill, it’s rude drivers.
This is the Christmas season. How about a little love for our neighbors?
Helen F. Koczur
Homosassa