Moms for Liberty is a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement. The group grew out of opposition to public health regulations for COVID-19, opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum, and has advocated booksbans. Moms for Liberty is an anti-government organization founded in 2021 by former Florida school board members Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich. Current Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler was also a co-founder. She has since left the group, leaving Justice and Descovich at the helm. Moms for Liberty and its nationwide chapters combat what they consider the “woke indoctrination” of children by advocating for book bans in school libraries and endorsing candidates for public office that align with the group's views.
They also use their multiple social media platforms to target teachers and school officials, advocate for the abolition of the Department of Education, advance conspiracy propaganda, and spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community. We're seeing that right here in Citrus County. First it was defunding the New York Times , now it's the library. These people are extremists that will do anything to push their unwanted agenda of hate against Americans. Making up nonsense and calling people Marxist? At least in their minds. Everyone is a Marxist or a Communist or perhaps a Socialist, just because they have a different opinion. This is how fascism starts in small increments. There's no defense, only blather from people who call American citizens "Leftist."