Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am asking the county commission to say no to the application for a campground in Ozello.

The Comprehensive Plan for this area in Ozello is residential, yet developers want to construct an RV Park/Glampground in FEMA’s highest risk flood zone on Fish Creek Estuary. The current land use class and zoning were in place when the owner bought this property. The land owners currently run a commercial boat ramp without any oversight, yet no other businesses have been allowed in this residential neighborhood. In addition to turning a blind eye, if the County permits a change in land use class and zoning to suit a developer, it creates a domino effect that changes the entire community in ways that can not be reversed. This is simply the wrong type of development proposed for the wrong space.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle