I am asking the county commission to say no to the application for a campground in Ozello.
The Comprehensive Plan for this area in Ozello is residential, yet developers want to construct an RV Park/Glampground in FEMA’s highest risk flood zone on Fish Creek Estuary. The current land use class and zoning were in place when the owner bought this property. The land owners currently run a commercial boat ramp without any oversight, yet no other businesses have been allowed in this residential neighborhood. In addition to turning a blind eye, if the County permits a change in land use class and zoning to suit a developer, it creates a domino effect that changes the entire community in ways that can not be reversed. This is simply the wrong type of development proposed for the wrong space.
If the primary emphasis for approving rezoning is tourism, it would be counterintuitive to destroy or degrade the very reason people come to the Nature Coast. Fish Creek and St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve are pristine, sensitive estuaries that need protection not exploitation. We can support tourism and ecotourism best by making responsible choices that aren’t at the expense of the environment or neighbors. There are plentiful lodging and RV parks in our county with more currently being added or planned for. Daily we see abandoned buildings in the existing business sections of Citrus. There are other suitable locations without need to rezone for new business and lodging in a sensitive coastal marsh environment with limited evacuation routes and to gamble that the sewer system won’t fail allowing release of raw sewage into the Fish Creek Estuary and our aquatic ecosystem during the frequent repeated flooding we know happens.
Tourism is the area ’s lifeblood, and it is imperative to safeguard, not exploit. Our county’s Planning and Development Commission recommended to deny Sunshine RV Campground LLC’s request to alter the zoning and land use classification to a more intense category. Now is the time for BOCC to be responsible stewards and to make choices that safeguard the integrity of our local ecosystem and this county’s greatest asset…and not be a reason toward its demise. This is simply not the correct site for this project.