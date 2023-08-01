A recent letter in the Opinion section stated that Trump made a deal with the Saudi prince to cut oil production for two years to raise prices to make Biden look bad. Let's go back to April 2, 2020: Trump telephoned the Saudi crown prince that if OPEC did not cut oil production, he (Trump) would be powerless to stop Congress from passing legislation to withdraw U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia. If oil production had stayed as it was during the Pandemic, it would cause a historic price meltdown. Trump's desire to protect the U.S. oil industry by cutting oil production was logical due to decreased demand during the Pandemic. The telephone call was SEVEN months before Biden's election. No crystal ball could predict the election outcome.
Now Putin is causing a rise in grain prices to make Biden look bad. The Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed exports from Ukraine last year to prevent a world hunger shortage. That agreement is set to expire. Putin is upset with some of the sanctions imposed against Russia. He wants the Russian Agricultural Bank to be able to reconnect with SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications). SWIFT is an important part of the world financial system for trade as it is used to process transactions. It does not move or hold money and securities. SWIFT uses standardized instruction codes to process payments quickly. Putin is using leverage against the world and not trying to make Biden look bad.