On May 18, 2023, the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission Board will revisit the Ozello RV-Glampground proposal. The first proposal was rejected by this board with a 5 to 2 vote. The revised plans for this proposal look very similar to the original plans with many RV sites, glamping sites and primitive camping sites.
The proposed 10,000-gallon mounded septic system still sits near a wetland on the property, which was totally flooded with the April 30 storm. When a major weather event, hurricane or tropical storm occurs, the mounded septic system will be eroded by intense flood waters. This flooding will distribute the fecal matter, bacterial pathogens and viruses into the surrounding pristine estuary. This will have consequences for ecotourism.
The roads leading to this proposed development are a patchwork quilt of narrow, winding, shoulder-less roads that contain many hairpin and blind curves. To enter the RV park, you must then pass through three residential streets that are similar to those described above, except for the people walking and riding bikes on the roads since there are no sidewalks. The flooding caused by the recent storm resulted in saltwater-covered roads, stalled cars in the roadway, not the best driving conditions for 37,000-pound motor coaches pulling full-size trucks. This storm arrived in the middle of the night. Gale force winds pushed water everywhere including the roads surrounding the proposed RV-Glampground site. There was not much advance warning for this weather event, not even the warning of typical coastal flooding, so a picture emerges of RVs and campers surrounded by flood waters. This is an inappropriate site for this type of development. Please vote no for this proposal.
