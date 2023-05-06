Letter to the editor logo 2021

On May 18, 2023, the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission Board will revisit the Ozello RV-Glampground proposal. The first proposal was rejected by this board with a 5 to 2 vote. The revised plans for this proposal look very similar to the original plans with many RV sites, glamping sites and primitive camping sites.

The proposed 10,000-gallon mounded septic system still sits near a wetland on the property, which was totally flooded with the April 30 storm. When a major weather event, hurricane or tropical storm occurs, the mounded septic system will be eroded by intense flood waters. This flooding will distribute the fecal matter, bacterial pathogens and viruses into the surrounding pristine estuary. This will have consequences for ecotourism.

