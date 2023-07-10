The Trump traveling comedy troupe is bouncing around the country and his rhetoric is as divisively hateful and as counterproductive as ever.
It astounds me that there are so many that still believe his act despite the evidence that he is quite possibly the most pathetic liar to ever haunt the halls of the WH.
He now says his mission is to "pay back" those that he perceives as his enemies that dared to investigate his countless crimes and prosecute him for those crimes. How dare they? He's Donald Freaking Trump!
He has no platform other than revenge. He admits as much.
What has he pledged other than payback? He again proves he cares nothing about the American People. He only cares for himself.
He has taken the same page from Stalin's playbook that Castro took. Keep his supporters in the dark, tell them what they want to hear and play to the "poorly educated". It worked as we all saw on Jan.6, 2021. And it is still working with a certain demographic. To them he is and will always be their "Supreme Leader".
A few facts that his supporters will not want to believe, but are 100% accurate:
Donald Trump did not lower your taxes. He did nothing to fix our roads and bridges. He didn't get you better healthcare coverage nor lower the price of prescriptions. He never put America ahead of his own self interests and he sure as hell never drained any swamp.
So when you say "he fought for you", or "is fighting for you", what you're really saying is he validated your hate. He hates what you hate. And for some of you, that's all you need.
As for DeSantis, his mission is to out Trump Trump. He has succeeded in at least one respect. He has proven that he is quite possibly the most mean spirited and bigoted man in American politics since George Wallace. That's considering that Trump is also very much in the mix. Andrew Jackson comes to mind as well.
Vote!! There is only one way out of this quagmire that Trump and his supporters have created.
Vote!! We need intelligent, mature people in charge.
Vote!! Because "A healthy democracy requires a decent society; it requires that we are honorable, generous, tolerant and respectful." Charles W. Pickering
All virtues that neither Trump nor DeSantis has ever exhibited.