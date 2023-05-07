Raising a child today is more difficult with social issues and costs. Based on region and household income level, the USDA estimates that it costs between $15,438-$17,375 yearly per child. Today, government involvement in dictating child rearing standards and penalizing the parents who don't follow the rules is commonplace. There is an imbalance between parental rights and the independent rights of minor children. Biden weighed in on this topic at a Teacher conference (April 2022): “They’re all our children. And the reason you’re the teachers of the year is because you recognize that. They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom."
Some public schools have regulations about obesity. Parents are sent warning letters that their children are obese. The schools will replace the child's homemade lunch with a school lunch. Another issue is "socially transition" without parental consent. A California mother confronted her daughter Jessica as her assignment papers were labeled "Bart". Jessica explained that she had been transitioning as a boy (Bart) while at school. The mother was informed by the counselor that Jessica (Bart) did not want her (his) parents to know. The school's policy was to respect the student's wishes. Parents should have the final say in raising their children.