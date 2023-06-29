Student loans were a great idea to give people a chance to attend college who might not have been able to attend otherwise. College tuition has skyrocketed and today there is about $1.7 trillion in student loan debt today. But how did the idea come to fruition? In 1840, Harvard University came up with the idea for student loans to allow more students to attend their university. Near the end of World War II, the GI Bill (1944) was created to provide veterans money for free or low interest to attend college. Many took advantage of this with over half of the returning soldiers earning a college degree. In 1958, Federal student loans were first offered under the National Defense Education Act to high school students who excelled in mathematics, engineering, science, foreign language or planned to become a teacher. The purpose of this loan was to advance our students to be able to compete with the Soviet Union. Then in 1965, the Higher Education Act established the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) to help students with financial needs. It allowed banks and private institutions to provide government-subsidized and guaranteed loans. The Higher Education Amendments of 1992 required students to cover interest costs while in school rather than the federal government. In 2010, FFELP was eliminated and the Direct Lending program now handles government loans. Private lenders started offering their own student loans independent from the government (outstanding debt $811 billion).
In August 2022, Biden announced several measures for student loan forgiveness: up to $20,000 in debt cancellation (Pell Grant Recipients) and up to $10,000 (non-Pell Grant Recipients). Income eligibility for forgiveness is less than $125,000 (single) or less than $250,000 (married couples). To give some relief for loan repayment, a cap for monthly payments would not exceed 5% of the debtor's income.