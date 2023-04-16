We all have something which we consider to be irrefutable and trustworthy. For example, we trust the Supreme Court to be the final, unbiased, and just interpretation of the law of the land. Members of this court are not just judges, they’re title is Justice. There again, the implication is that their decisions and actions are above reproach, as they are the final interpretation of constitutional and appellate law. In fact, their Oath of Office states that they will “administer justice without respect to persons, . . rich or poor. . . and will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform these duties”. To reach this pinnacle attests to the very expertise of these Justices in settling judicial disputes.
That being said, you would expect that these exalted Justices would also be acutely aware of ethical conduct as a federal employee. For Justice Clarence Thomas to suggest that he was not aware that receiving gifts was against the rules. And these were no mere trinkets, but vacation junkets and first-class air travel to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. I’m sure he knew that was against the Ethic Reform Act of 1989. He just chose to ignore it. What about failing to recuse himself from providing a decision where he had personal interests? I’d say that does not pass the “smell test of impartiality”. What about failure to disclose sale of real estate over $1,000. I would venture to say that he was aware of the post-Watergate law requiring disclosure of those transactions.