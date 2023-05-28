I was delighted to choose Citrus County as my forever home because it embodied the essence of the "old Florida" that I hold dear: woods, waters, wildlife, and people who respected and appreciated it.
Sadly, my initial impressions were soon proven wrong.
The Suncoast Parkway was revived and plowed through 13 miles of state forest lands, displacing both wildlife and plant communities.
Even the Etna turpentine camp, listed on the national historic register, was plowed over.
The Northern Turnpike extension has not been halted, and potential routes threaten the Half Moon WMA area, Gum Slough, and the Withlacoochee River.
Our waters are currently under threat from overuse, which will ultimately jeopardize the goose that lays the golden (tourist) egg.
Our comprehensive plan and Future Land Use Map, created in the '80s when Florida was acknowledged for having one of the best smart growth plans in the nation, have become subject to change without due consideration for future consequences.
But, the misconception that ALL GROWTH IS GOOD persists!
This is incorrect. Growth DOES NOT pay for itself.
The costs are borne by residents, many of whom have diligently paid their own taxes for years.
They, too, have property rights and a reasonable expectation that the comprehensive plan and zoning will remain unchanged.
Starbucks! And big box stores!
Sounds appealing until we realize that local businesses, run by families we have supported for years, are being forced out of business.
Moreover, locals who initially celebrate these changes are eventually driven out because they can no longer afford rising costs of vehicle, home, and renter's insurance, as well as housing expenses, forcing them to leave.
Returning to the topic of land conservation, our strategic planning meetings have unequivocally emphasized the significance of the environment to Citrus Countians.
It is time to cease the rubber-stamping of developments.
We should begin demanding high-quality plans that include green belts and usable open spaces for both wildlife and people.
Currently, our calculations of open space allow for buffers (hedges), drainage retention areas (runoff ponds), and potentially even septic mounds.
Shouldn't we reconsider these ordinances and replace them with smart growth alternatives, such as greenbelts, parks, and playgrounds?
Let's preserve the natural essence of the Nature Coast before it's too late.