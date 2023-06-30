I wish to thank Nancy Kennedy for her article on Swimming with the Manatees.
Such a wonderful analogy she brought to light about having 20 people entering your private home and following you around your own home, from room to room, with no escape on your part. Perfect. It could not be said better. A totally intolerable situation, but the manatees are forced to endure it. I call that abuse.
Again, another analogy: You are in a park with your child or grandchild having a lovely day. A complete stranger walks up to you and takes your child from your arms. This person begins to pat the baby’s face, play with their hair, fluff their cute little clothing and move their little arms and legs like a doll.
You want to recapture your child and run but you can’t. The wind picks up and forces you to the other side of the park, far from your child as you watch the stranger walk away with your baby. The wind continues to blow you farther and farther away. You have now lost sight of your child.
This is such a sad situation but happens quite frequently in the manatee world. So very sad yet people look the other way. We as a society have lost, in my opinion, the generational respect for all living things that came before. Please do your part as a swimmer or bystander. When and if you see something, call FWC 800-404-3922.