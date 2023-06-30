I wish to thank Nancy Kennedy for her article on Swimming with the Manatees.

Such a wonderful analogy she brought to light about having 20 people entering your private home and following you around your own home, from room to room, with no escape on your part. Perfect. It could not be said better. A totally intolerable situation, but the manatees are forced to endure it. I call that abuse.

