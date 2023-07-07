A vote-by-mail ballot can be sent to you upon request. It allows you to vote without having to vote at the polls during early voting, primary voting, or Election Day. Vote-by-mail can be mailed in or taken to the polls. If it is Election Day, it can not be hand delivered to the polls and must be delivered to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Election Day evening. When you request a vote-by-mail ballot, it can cover all elections through the end of the calendar year including the general election. You may also request a vote-by-mail ballot for only one specific election. Some people want this choice as they may be away during a specific period only and want to vote.
The law has changed! For the 2024 election cycle, all voters will need to make a new request to the Supervisor of Elections as all previous requests have expired. There will be three major elections in 2024: Presidential Preference Primary (March 19), Primary (August 20), and General Elections (Nov. 5). To help to further identify the voter, legislation was enacted that voters must include either their Florida driver's license number, Florida I.D. Card number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number when submitting a request.