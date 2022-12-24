It is Dec. 5 and I’m reading another letter from the same writer; his second letter in three days.
His letter of Dec. 2, he complained the Chronicle was not publishing enough liberal, leftwing writings. His complaint is comical, because of the frequency of his leftist letters being published.
Today he says the soon-to-be Republican-controlled House should not focus on the atrocities committed by the Biden administration, but instead concentrate on the numerous problems facing our country: inflation, border problem, Ukraine war, gas prices, etc.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In closing, what they’re actually saying is, since the Democrat Congress can’t solve any problem they’ve created, it is up to Republicans to fix them.