Republicans seem to be on a revenge tour and have forgotten the adage, "An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind."
The Republican House's agenda includes a deep dive into Hunter Biden's laptop. They want to investigate the FBI over their raid to recover stolen government property from Trump's Florida home.
In their spare time, they want to explore how government files found their way into Biden's think tank, his House and his garage. They want to explore how Biden weaponized the government. But a more alarming example of score-settling could be their serious interest in a MAGA effort to gloss over Donald Trump's high crimes and misdemeanors by expunging his two impeachments, or so the Washington Post reports.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I have yet to read about what policies they want to advance and how they will tackle our immigration policies and the southern border. Unfortunately, they seem to be looking back instead of forward.
Instead, the House Republicans continue their revenge tour. As an act of payback, the House passed a bill rescinding funding for the IRS. The money was to investigate folks making over $400,000 a year and to speed up our tax returns. They knew it wasn't going anywhere, but they passed it anyways.
They passed an anti-abortion bill that they knew was doomed in the Senate.
Instead of passing bills that aren't going anywhere, how about the House join the Democrats and pass a comprehensive immigration bill to end the madness at our southern border?
Instead of investigating Fauci, why not figure out how to stock our Strategic National Stockpile and prepare for the next pandemic?
I hope the Republicans do not pass up an opportunity to advance the county by having two years of investigations and getting little else done.