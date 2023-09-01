Last year around this time Hurricane Ian was forecast to impact Crystal River. As such, Citrus County Emergency Management ordered Cypress Cove Care Center to evacuate their residents. This they accomplished efficiently to their other facility in Brooksville returning them back with equal efficiency when the hurricane was over.
So, with the hurricane threat of Idalia was forecasted to strike Aug. 30, once again, Cypress Cove got orders to evacuate.
Like before, Cypress Cove management had their planning logistics in place to accomplish effectively what most would consider a difficult, complicated task. There are not only the transportation requirements to move over 100 residents, but all their medical and support items for managing their various medical and rehabilitative needs. This included accompanying nurse and aide staffing familiar with a resident’s healthcare situations.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Like last year, it went without a hitch with the additional requirement of using their Brooksville facility, for female residents, as well as their Dade City facility for male residents. Communication to family members as to the ongoing status of the move was done, as well as providing phone or FaceTime contact availability to set a family member’s mind at ease.
With Idalia quickly passing our county but leaving its flood damage mark, Heidi Yerbury, administrator, sent a text message to family members saying, “We are so happy to be heading back as there is no place like Cypress Cove. It is our home.” With the same organizational efficiency, everyone was back in their rooms by Thursday afternoon.
For my wife, Cypress Cove has been her home for about three years with advanced dementia and super professional care that is especially needed when coping with the associated healthcare factors with that disease. That is why this facility for long-term and rehabilitative care has consistently had the highest excellence ratings over the years.
Such a rating also has to do with the fact they are responsive and prepared when the county experts say to stay out of harm’s way and evacuate when it comes to impending weather disasters like hurricanes. Many folks and organizations often do not heed such warnings with resulting costly outcomes.
This year, another Cypress Cove repeat performance par excellence on their evacuation and return mission!