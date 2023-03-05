Letter to the editor logo 2021

To State Senator Blaise Ingoglia:

Recently you stated you are putting in a request to rename part of a road in Citrus County after Rush Limbaugh! You could not have picked a more vile, hateful, racist, and misogynistic person for this "honor". His radio program spewed only lies and hate. How on earth do you think this is appropriate when there are many people who would deserve this more?

