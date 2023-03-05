To State Senator Blaise Ingoglia:
Recently you stated you are putting in a request to rename part of a road in Citrus County after Rush Limbaugh! You could not have picked a more vile, hateful, racist, and misogynistic person for this "honor". His radio program spewed only lies and hate. How on earth do you think this is appropriate when there are many people who would deserve this more?
Then, this week I read that you have submitted SB 1248 to eliminate the Democratic Party because back in the 1800's they adopted pro-slavery platforms! Do you have any idea how stupid and idiotic you sound by making this proposal? I'm going to assume this stops before it gets to the courts.
You were elected to help the people of Florida and Citrus County. How does either of these proposals strive to do that?