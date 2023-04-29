I agree with the excellent letter, "We make cars safer, why not guns?" The author is right; we can and should make guns safer.
The technology has existed for several years that keeps a gun from firing unless the registered owner uses his/her thumbprint to unlock it. Adoption of this tech was killed after opposition from the gun lobby. If such weapons were on the market today, I would buy at least one.
Guns should be regulated at least as thoroughly as autos. It should be harder to get a gun than to buy a car. Weapons should be registered. Users should be licensed and regularly required to show competence in using their weapon. There should be waiting periods for purchasing a weapon.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
None of this is contrary to the Second Amendment. And implementation would go a long way towards making us safer. Other countries have many of these kinds of controls; that is why our rates are so much higher than other developed nations.
Sadly this won't happen any time soon in the Sunshine State. Our legislature has just passed "permitless carry" at the urging of our nutcase Governor. The bill was misnamed constitutional carry; What a stupid idea.
Meanwhile our kids, teachers, cops and citizens continue to die on a daily basis. I wish the papers would start showing the aftermath and the damage that assault weapons do to human bodies. We should put the pictures on billboards too.
We should ALL be forced to look at the pictures showing us what our first responders have to deal with regularly. This especially applies to our politicians, who would rather take money from the NRA than deal with the problem.
We must stop this madness. We are the only nation with this problem. Why aren't we smart enough to solve it?