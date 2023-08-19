Letter to the editor logo 2021

Beginning the weekend of September 2 and 3, dedicated volunteers will be at Howard's Flea Market in Homosassa assisting voters with the registration process.

There is a Presidential Preference Primary election, hereafter referred to as the PPP, to be held on March 19, 2024. In order to vote in this very important election, you must be a registered voter in one of the two parties; independent voters will not be allowed to participate. The PPP is a significant part of the process for Florida's two major parties and will determine the most preferable presidential candidate from each party.

