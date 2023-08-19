Beginning the weekend of September 2 and 3, dedicated volunteers will be at Howard's Flea Market in Homosassa assisting voters with the registration process.
There is a Presidential Preference Primary election, hereafter referred to as the PPP, to be held on March 19, 2024. In order to vote in this very important election, you must be a registered voter in one of the two parties; independent voters will not be allowed to participate. The PPP is a significant part of the process for Florida's two major parties and will determine the most preferable presidential candidate from each party.
In November, delegates from each party will formally nominate their candidate at the national conventions usually held in July or August. The deadline for voters to register and participate in the PPP is Feb. 20, 2024. For our young and independent voters, your involvement is crucial to restoring the American conservative agenda and maintaining our way of life. You will determine the course of our country, positive or negative. You all know the important issues: rampant inflation, the continuing threat from China, the well-funded and well-organized special interest groups who are not satisfied by being recognized and accepted, they want to be revered.
Do we all agree with the current curriculum being taught to our school children? The southern border is out of control, almost nonexistent. We have very little information about who is entering our country illegally: Terrorists? Convicted felons? Exploited children and adults? We don't know. The plight of our homeless is appalling, especially in the larger cities controlled by the uncaring liberal political regimes. Many of the homeless are veterans, and we as a country should be ashamed at the way they are ignored. The younger voters will inherit these problems; they are not going away as long as we as Americans continue to accept them. The politicians of both parties seem unwilling or incapable of any meaningful resolution.
To register to vote in the Florida PPP you must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years old, and be a Florida resident. The volunteers at the flea market will gladly assist you with the registration process. More information is available on the Republican and Democratic executive committee websites.