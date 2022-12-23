Letter to the editor logo 2021

Thanks to everyone who donated to the “Red Socks” fund for the purchase of bicycles and helmets for Citrus United Bank (CUB).

This year’s 2022 effort was a great success and Faith Lutheran Church member’s donations were able to purchase, and donate 26 bicycles (24 bikes of various sizes plus 2 tricycles) and 29 helmets to CUB.

