Thanks to everyone who donated to the “Red Socks” fund for the purchase of bicycles and helmets for Citrus United Bank (CUB).
This year’s 2022 effort was a great success and Faith Lutheran Church member’s donations were able to purchase, and donate 26 bicycles (24 bikes of various sizes plus 2 tricycles) and 29 helmets to CUB.
CUB was thrilled to receive so many bikes and will have a free raffle of bikes to needy children over the next few days and weeks.
Just imagine the joyous faces of 26 children when they get to choose that new bicycle. Special thanks to the volunteers who came out Tuesday, Dec. 14, to Inverness Walmart, to help load and transport the bicycles to the CUB building.
God’s Blessings to all for a wonderful New Year.