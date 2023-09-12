Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am writing this letter in regard to the decision to cut funding for the American Library Association.

As the mother of four children and 13 grandchildren, I do not believe that decision is about the money. It’s not about Marxism and it is not about hating and fearing those who are different. It is about parental rights. I believe in our First Amendment rights.

