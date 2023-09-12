I am writing this letter in regard to the decision to cut funding for the American Library Association.
As the mother of four children and 13 grandchildren, I do not believe that decision is about the money. It’s not about Marxism and it is not about hating and fearing those who are different. It is about parental rights. I believe in our First Amendment rights.
Discussions about LBGQT books should be a discussion between parents and guardians with their children before giving them the opportunity to learn about those differences on their own. I understand many of today’s families are not made up with the traditional members. However, it is not the obligation of society to impose values on what should be read or not. That is the decision of the family, no matter who the family members are.
Therefore, although those books should be available, they do not need to be the first thing displayed for the children to see. They need to know what they are looking at and why. This is not just for books but about all things introduced to them. Would you let a child get on a bike without giving him instructions on how to navigate, brake, use signals and take care of them? That should be the same way we should approach the introduction of the sexual differences of men and women. Let them know what they are looking at before they observe those things on their own. That is not the obligation of society.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I do not know if there are rules needed to be adhered to when a library is a member of the ALA. If you are required to readily have these kinds of books available to children, then I understand the need to not be part of an organization that promotes its own values and not all values. Everyone talks about rights but rights should not be allowed for one way of thinking and not another. Therefore, discussion is needed in how to accomplish this important goal without disregarding either group.
The decision to not participate with the ALA should be reconsidered. At the same time, a way to ensure that each group is protected and respected without discrimination should be the goal of all.
Gaetana Bonfiglio-Pochatko