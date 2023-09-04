Letter to the editor logo 2021

I want to support Ellie Esler's Letter to the Editor, "Appalled by Library Committee Decision." I, and many of my friends, am also sickened by the BOCC's decision to reject the library staff's request to continue membership in the ALA.

The American Library Association is the world's largest and oldest library association. It has 64,000 members. It promotes intellectual, literacy, equality, diversity, and inclusion. In an era where school libraries are on the defense, books are banned, and the First Amendment is under attack, we need organizations like the American Library Association.

