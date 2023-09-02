Letter to the editor logo 2021

Please reconsider your stance on the ALA. And, please, do your due diligence. It took me less than 5 minutes to find this information. I pay attention to facts and serious sources. Don't jump on the conspiracy theory bandwagon.

The president (in office for one year) of the ALA may be a Marxist lesbian, but that does not mean the ALA is a Marxist organization; it is not. It is also not pushing forth any gender/sexual agenda.

