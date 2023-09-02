Please reconsider your stance on the ALA. And, please, do your due diligence. It took me less than 5 minutes to find this information. I pay attention to facts and serious sources. Don't jump on the conspiracy theory bandwagon.
The president (in office for one year) of the ALA may be a Marxist lesbian, but that does not mean the ALA is a Marxist organization; it is not. It is also not pushing forth any gender/sexual agenda.
Its mission is to promote the highest quality library and information services and public access to information.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It is governed by a 183-member council. It is an American, democratic organization, and is not in any way a Marxist one.
As far as "tightening the purse strings," if the county's budget has a problem affording $275, we certainly have more to worry about than this.
There are 165,000 people in this county, and you're taking the word of a known hate group agitator and bigot and 30 of his minions. Sen. Rubio and two other Republican politicians are spending far more than $275 of federal taxpayers' money to investigate the instance of one library in Alabama that was not going to host a book-reading event, due to concerns about logistics and security as popularity for the event grew.
The ALA did not force an Alabama library to do that. They were sent a letter by Brave Books law firm First Liberty threatening to file suit, and the library changed course to allow the event. Now local law enforcement will supply security.
(First Liberty is the "nation's largest law firm dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans," it noted in its letter to the library system.) So, who has an agenda? Anti-transgender activist Riley Gaines made the comment that "situations like this that embolden activists and ANTIFA." Really? Again, who has the agenda?
Moms for Liberty is also being hosted by the library. How exactly has the ALA lost its way?
Decisions about programming are made at the local level and are based on individual library policy.
These two organizations having the reading are both heavily involved and are anti LGBTQ+.
That sounds like indoctrination to me.
Can anyone provide proof that our libraries or the ALA or our libraries are indoctrinating the public in any way?