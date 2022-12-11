I too have concerns about manatee deaths; however; the editorial in the Friday, Dec. 9, Chronicle has some misconceptions in it.
Having the Manatees downgrade from endangered to threatened has enabled organizations like Save Crystal River to operate and help the river, which helps manatees. Work that couldn't have been done under endangered rules. Power Plant closures, reducing warm water, pollution have put manatees on the move to find more food in other locations.
Also the population growth of manatee herds in small areas has decimated plant life because of over grazing. For example, a survey on Crystal River years ago concluded the river, healthy, could withstand a population of 146 Manatees. Normally, (we) have anywhere from 500 to 700.
Many manatee deaths are hard to determine, being they migrate. Boat collisions, poor health, even starvation can happen in a different areas from where the manatee may be found.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
There are many reasons why manatees are having problems, but I think the reclassification does more good than bad.