I too have concerns about manatee deaths; however; the editorial in the Friday, Dec. 9, Chronicle has some misconceptions in it.

Having the Manatees downgrade from endangered to threatened has enabled organizations like Save Crystal River to operate and help the river, which helps manatees. Work that couldn't have been done under endangered rules. Power Plant closures, reducing warm water, pollution have put manatees on the move to find more food in other locations.

