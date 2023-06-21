It’s hard to imagine anything more useful than knowing what other people are thinking. But if people’s thoughts seem to be locked away in their own heads, how can you read their minds? Plenty of ways, as it turns out. Polls are used to find out voters' opinions and thoughts of elected officials. Recently a "temperature check," as it was called, was done by the Chamber of Commerce. Only about 10 percent of 900 members participated in the survey. The nonresponse rate was extremely high (90%), which could mean that the people that the pollsters did not reach may have offered systematically different opinions. One factor in any poll is how it was conducted whether by telephone or written questions. The way the questions were read can also influence responses. There are other reasons for a lower response to political polls today. Technology allows participants to ignore phone calls from unknown numbers. Many refuse polls due to privacy or confidentiality issues.
Two local elected officials, Sheriff Prendergast and Commissioner Finegan, were given low ratings on their performance. However the low response as scientific proof that the public feels these two elected officials are failing at their job is really misleading the public. When pollsters, sometimes innocently, use poll numbers as a definitive guide to public opinion even on issues to which most people have given little thought, they are writing fiction more than stating facts.