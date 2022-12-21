Letter to the editor logo 2021

I understand the purpose of the opinion page, and I am a died-in-the-wool supporter of our constitutional right to free speech, however, the truth and the whole truth is very important.

Oliver North commenting on a prisoner trade without full disclosure of his role in an illegal guns for terrorists deal in the 1980s is a bit disingenuous. His profile reads "combat-decorated US Marine, No. 1 bestseller etc."

