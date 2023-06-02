You can request a vote-by-mail ballot to be sent to you, allowing you to vote without going to the polls during early voting, primary voting, or on Election Day. You can either mail in the vote-by-mail ballot or take it to the polls. However, on Election Day, you cannot hand-deliver it to the polls; instead, it must be delivered to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. When you request a vote-by-mail ballot, it will cover all elections through the end of the calendar year, including the general election. Alternatively, you can request a vote-by-mail ballot for a specific election if you prefer. Some individuals prefer this option if they will be away only during a specific period and want to vote.
IMPORTANT: THE LAW HAS CHANGED! For the 2024 election cycle, all voters will need to make a new request to the Supervisor of Elections, as all previous requests have expired. There will be three major elections in 2024: the Presidential Preference Primary (March 19th), the Primary (August 20th), and the General Elections (November 5th). To further identify the voter, legislation has been enacted requiring voters to include either their Florida Driver's License number, Florida ID Card number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number when submitting a request.