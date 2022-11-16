Letter to the editor logo 2021

It seems that where a person's name is on the ballot can affect their chances of getting elected. This is more apparent in "low information elections,” where voters are not able or willing to find out much information on all the candidates.

When it is a relatively important selection and party affiliation is also known, then ballot order has little or no effect on the voter's decision. Some have suggested that randomizing or rotating ballot order, even a little more costly, might yield legislators who enjoy the most support of the voters.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle