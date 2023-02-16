Nuclear energy may be the way to go when replacing current power plants, but when building new plants to meet increased demand I think rooftop solar is the better way to go for much of the country.
Consider the latest nuclear plant, Georgia's Plant Vogtle, expected to go online very soon. It will serve 1 million homes and businesses. The price tag to date is over $28 billion.
The cost is not coming out of their profits, but from ratepayers of Georgia Power and a small portion from federal taxpayers.
Let's assume that plant was needed to meet increased demand, rather than replacement of an aging plant. Now imagine if we used that $28 billion to put rooftop solar on 2.5 million to 3 million homes and businesses with the expectation of reducing their energy bill by $100 a month. They'd still be power customers, so no loss to the power company there. But, that would give each household an extra $1,200 a year to spend on other things. Collectively, (if my math is correct) that adds up to 3 or more billion dollars to circulate in the economy every year rather than being spent on operating costs or sitting in brokerage accounts around the country.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Even half that amount would be a boon to local economies. With our ever increasing cost of living, raising wages alone is a Catch-22 in that they will also raise the cost of goods and services. Going forward, we must work on ways to reduce our cost of living, and this is one way to do it.