I have noticed a few negative comments in Sound Offs about having Spanish language included with English is certain forms, for example ballots for voting.
The claim in the Sound Offs was that English is the official language of the USA. I looked it up on the usa.gov website because I was doubtful that the information in the Sound Off was true.
Here is the specific information direct from the website: There is no "official" language at the federal level for the United States. Although the most commonly used language is English, more than 300 languages are spoken or signed by the population. Some individual states list English as their official language. If you would like the United States or your state to adopt an official language, you should contact your elected officials.
The federal government is required to provide access to federal programs and federally assisted programs for people with limited English proficiency.
So, please stop promoting the inaccurate information about English. Thank you!