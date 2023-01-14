Oliver North is a self-proclaimed liar.
North portrayed himself as a selfless patriot willing to take, as he put it, "the spear in my chest" for mistakes that might have been made in the national interest. He admitted to error, falsehood, obstruction and destruction of evidence -- all for a higher cause.
"Lying does not come easy to me," he said. "But we all have to weigh in the balance the difference between lies and lives."
Oliver North was indicted on 16 charges including accepting an illegal gratuity, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of a congressional inquiry, and ordering the destruction of documents through his secretary Fawn Hall.
North stood trial beginning in February 1989 on 12 counts. On May 4, 1989, he was found guilty of three counts, including aiding and abetting obstruction of Congress, shredding and altering official documents, and accepting an illegal gratuity from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard V. Secord.
North's convictions were vacated on July 20, 1990, after the appeals court found that witnesses in his trial might have been impermissibly affected by his immunized congressional testimony where he admitted his guilt.
Now he admonishes the congress he disdained to now do his bidding.
Why do you give print space to this person who not only sullied his oath when enlisting in the Marine Corps but continues to lie?