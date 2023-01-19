Letter to the editor logo 2021

Two recent letters bemoan Gov DeSantis offering teachers the right to not pay union dues, I thought the left was big on right to choose?

If an individual does not want to belong to a union they should not be forced to, some do not want their dues to go to a political party they disagree with, many see protections given to those who should be terminated or those who teach items that are in opposition to their own moral beliefs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle