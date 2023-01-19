Two recent letters bemoan Gov DeSantis offering teachers the right to not pay union dues, I thought the left was big on right to choose?
If an individual does not want to belong to a union they should not be forced to, some do not want their dues to go to a political party they disagree with, many see protections given to those who should be terminated or those who teach items that are in opposition to their own moral beliefs.
Also mentioned is the supposed censorship of certain books and subjects that in actually have no reason to be in a class room. One of the banned books they must be speaking of is the Bible, or allowing a prayer to start the day, followed by the pledge to the nation that awards them education.
As usual the two letter writers can only find bad in everything our governor does, maybe they should concentrate on the Biden train wreck and the damage it has done to union pensions, stagnated union wages, loss of union jobs due to the poor economy and the public not able to afford union wages.