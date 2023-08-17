Letter to the editor logo 2021

I have been reading this back and forth discussion on Glampground and wanted to offer my perspective. I support the campground because of promoting a small business, property rights which are disappearing by the day, and protecting the community from outside influence.

I learned that opposition to this camp is organized and run by an out-of-town activist and a couple from out-of-state. These activists don't live here, they don't vote here, and they don't have any community connections here, but they are loud, well financed, and a whole lot of aggressive. They have taken total control of the local opposition and are now collecting money from the seniors. These out-of-town activists have potential ulterior motives that should raise caution flags

