I have been reading this back and forth discussion on Glampground and wanted to offer my perspective. I support the campground because of promoting a small business, property rights which are disappearing by the day, and protecting the community from outside influence.
I learned that opposition to this camp is organized and run by an out-of-town activist and a couple from out-of-state. These activists don't live here, they don't vote here, and they don't have any community connections here, but they are loud, well financed, and a whole lot of aggressive. They have taken total control of the local opposition and are now collecting money from the seniors. These out-of-town activists have potential ulterior motives that should raise caution flags
They have shown remarkable dedication to derailing the glampground project. Their actions raise questions about their true motivations. Are they genuinely concerned about the community or is there a hidden agenda at play? Why are they collecting money from seniors? And what exactly do they want?
These out-of-town activists are attempting to flex their influence muscles to gain control over Citrus County's development projects. By effectively shutting down a project, they aim to send a message to potential future developers that they hold the power to disrupt progress.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This strategy, if proven effective, could lead to a scenario where developers and local politicians might feel pressured to collaborate with these activists in order to ensure the smooth execution of their projects.
Citizens of Citrus County should approach this situation with caution. While it's important to consider all perspectives in a democratic society, it's equally crucial to scrutinize the intentions of those who do not have a direct stake in the community's well-being.