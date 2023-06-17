The June 10th Chronicle included an excellent editorial titled "Are Manatees the Canary in the Environmental Coal Mine?" As the author stated, manatees are dying in Florida at an alarming rate. The epicenter for the worst mortality is the Indian River Lagoon, but too many manatee deaths are also occurring elsewhere across the state. The biggest cause of this mortality is related to seagrass decline due to pollution in the form of excess nutrients entering our waterways, leaking septic systems, and fertilizer runoff. To date, we have not witnessed a large number of manatee deaths in Citrus County, but it is a possibility if we are not vigilant in protecting our most sensitive areas. As the editorial states, there are groups working hard in Citrus County to restore waterways that have already been damaged, such as Kings Bay, and we commend their important work. However, it is absolutely crucial that we prevent the degradation of our waterways so that we never have to initiate restoration efforts in the first place. To grasp the difficulty and cost of seagrass restoration, seagrass expert Robert Virnstein estimates that it would require planting one million seagrass units per day for 52 years to restore the seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon to its 2009 level (assuming a significant reduction in nutrient influx into the Lagoon). He also estimates that the cost of such a restoration effort would exceed $300,000 per acre over the project's lifespan.
The Citrus County Commissioners recently formulated a Strategic Plan for the County, with one of its top goals being to "Prioritize the protection and improvement of environmental assets." In August, the commissioners will evaluate an application for an RV Park development in Ozello, which is directly adjacent to the St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. This site falls within the highest-risk flood zone in the county. The proposed plan includes a very large experimental septic system that would undoubtedly fail in the event of a major flood, releasing nutrients and pathogens into the estuary, thus impacting water quality and all forms of aquatic life. This is a prime example of a proposed development that directly conflicts with the aforementioned important strategic goal. The Planning and Development Commissioners, wisely recognizing the unacceptable risk associated with locating an RV Park in this area, have already rejected the proposal twice by a significant majority. Hopefully, the County Commissioners will also demonstrate wisdom and deny the proposal on August 22.
Camella Ryan
Citrus County