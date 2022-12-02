Letter to the editor logo 2021

In my community, many houses are converting from septic to sewage systems. Both have their pros and con's. 90% of Florida’s potable water is groundwater. A properly maintained septic system is needed to protect this natural source. There are an estimated 2.6 million septic tanks in Florida to safely dispose of wastewater for about 30% of the population. Laws and inspection of septic systems are handled by the Environmental Health Section of Florida’s Department of Health.

The benefits of a sewage system is the easy maintenance as no pumping schedules. There is less worry as to what you can flush down the toilet. Lastly, installation requires little or no digging of the yard. The downside is the high monthly sewage bills. Initial hookup cost can range from $3,500 to $20,000.

