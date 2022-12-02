In my community, many houses are converting from septic to sewage systems. Both have their pros and con's. 90% of Florida’s potable water is groundwater. A properly maintained septic system is needed to protect this natural source. There are an estimated 2.6 million septic tanks in Florida to safely dispose of wastewater for about 30% of the population. Laws and inspection of septic systems are handled by the Environmental Health Section of Florida’s Department of Health.
The benefits of a sewage system is the easy maintenance as no pumping schedules. There is less worry as to what you can flush down the toilet. Lastly, installation requires little or no digging of the yard. The downside is the high monthly sewage bills. Initial hookup cost can range from $3,500 to $20,000.
Good news with a septic system as there are no large annual fees. Septic systems need to be pumped out every 3 to 5 years. Pumping cost may range from $250 to $600. The septic system is environmentally friendly as water is filtered naturally and there is no chemical use. The downside is that not everything can be flushed down the toilet and are more subject to physical damage.
Around large bodies of water, septic systems are not recommended due to insufficient drainage for wastewater in the drainfield. However if you use a "tight tank," which means the entire contents of the wastewater are sealed into the septic tank. It must be pumped on a fairly regular basis to avoid backflow into the house. Most septic systems have a lifespan of 20 to 40 years before having to be replaced. This is usually due to the accumulation of matter on the "biomat" layer, which consists of microorganisms to filter and help drain the greywater.
So which is better, septic or sewage? Environmentally, both are about equal. Both systems can fail over time from the biomat of the septic system to the sewage pipes corroding and leakage with age. Both systems prove to make a dirty job less messy.
If your worries are costly, then a septic system will give you peace of mind. If constant maintenance gives you headaches then a sewage system is for you. Thanks to Isaiah Rogers for installing the first "water closets" in Tremont Hotel in Boston in 1829. Indoor plumbing was a new modern convenience for a very dirty job.