(I) haven't heard much lately about the Chinese Monkey land deal in Levy County.
However, we must keep this in the limelight. The Chinese are smart and patient. Levy County is doing a great job so far. However, they are up against a Chinese government-run company, and more so than not, America greed and selfishness interfere. We see it all the time, in our government, politics, Chinese land deals by our military installations, buying up our farm land, big companies moving offshore, etc.
These things usually happen by big companies, or people who are rich and just want more, with no regard to the people or the area involved. They simply move away.
Thank God our founding fathers, and the World War II generation did not think in this way.
Patriotism means little nowadays. Our governor is pursuing legislation to stop hostile countries from doing this in our state, and I hope he is successful.
So let all of us keep an eye on this, don't take it for granted, and support Levy County in this effort.