Letter to the editor logo 2021

(I) haven't heard much lately about the Chinese Monkey land deal in Levy County.

However, we must keep this in the limelight. The Chinese are smart and patient. Levy County is doing a great job so far. However, they are up against a Chinese government-run company, and more so than not, America greed and selfishness interfere. We see it all the time, in our government, politics, Chinese land deals by our military installations, buying up our farm land, big companies moving offshore, etc.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle