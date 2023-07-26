Letter to the editor logo 2021

Thursday, July 20, 2023, Pine Ridge residents attended the Planning Development Commission Board to voice their outrage regarding the purchase, closing and intent to place houses on the Pine Ridge golf course.

The Pine Ridge Save The Golf Course Property Committee had no illusions the vote by this board would favor them; it didn’t. In a 6-1 vote, DIX Developers won the first round. This initial process favors the developer. Residents will now place their fate in the decision of the BOCC on Sept. 12, 2023. In a just world, a golf course platted to be an anchor with the cloak of Master Plan protection for more than 50 years, shouldn’t be removed to accommodate an opportunist developer. We were stymied by the limited time to prepare and respond. We will be represented by our attorneys going forward.

