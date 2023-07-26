Thursday, July 20, 2023, Pine Ridge residents attended the Planning Development Commission Board to voice their outrage regarding the purchase, closing and intent to place houses on the Pine Ridge golf course.
The Pine Ridge Save The Golf Course Property Committee had no illusions the vote by this board would favor them; it didn’t. In a 6-1 vote, DIX Developers won the first round. This initial process favors the developer. Residents will now place their fate in the decision of the BOCC on Sept. 12, 2023. In a just world, a golf course platted to be an anchor with the cloak of Master Plan protection for more than 50 years, shouldn’t be removed to accommodate an opportunist developer. We were stymied by the limited time to prepare and respond. We will be represented by our attorneys going forward.
The initial weighted process is unfair to both the PDCB and to residents opposing the development. The applicant (developer) and his professionals got all the time they needed to present a slick presentation. This after they met the minimum standards as provided by Citrus staff. It is a bureaucratic, black-and-white process for them while emotional energy is unleashed at the volunteer board and staff. This unfair procedure should be revised, given the aggressive development underway in Citrus for years to come.
A final point. There is nothing "consistent or similar" about placing new construction in the back of homes that were built or purchased to be on the golf course protected by a Master Plan. The entire community to include the links and the roads throughout were designed with the course as a centerpiece. The developer knew this but his familiarity with a government procedure favoring development emboldened him to take the risk for major profit. Moreover, once the cloak of protection is pierced, the remainder of the undeveloped acreage will undoubtedly be the target of high-density development. Maybe not tomorrow but history exemplifies they gobble in increments. We expect our county commissioners to see through this debacle while understanding the uniqueness. This is not a development rising up on the edge of or across from. It is literally in our backyard. This is exactly why we elect our officials. To protect us from those who would do us harm. We’ll be there to guide them beyond the flawed process.
Save The Golf Course Property Committee