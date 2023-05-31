Each June, Pride Month commemorates the struggles, achievements and perseverance of the LGBTQ+ Community on our path towards equality and acceptance. Like every other group that has fought for their basic human rights, we understand that we must remain vigilant in standing up for ourselves and asking our allies to stand with us. Despite attempts by the governor and his radical allies in the Florida Legislature to destroy our community, we will not be deterred from living free, happy and productive lives loudly and boldly.
Hate won't deter us from being our authentic selves, for we too are Americans. We pay our taxes, we own businesses, and we contribute our time and our money to our communities. Our families are part of the fabric of everyday life here in Citrus County and throughout our great nation. We value freedom, compassion, our environment, protecting democracy and home rule, all values that many in this county and country hold dear.