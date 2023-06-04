I don't understand why the article "Local LGBTQ+ members say they are here to stay" wasn't labeled as an opinion piece. The article is, at best, incompetent journalism, and at worst, deliberately one-sided and deceptive. Are articles not reviewed before being published, or is this the standard of The Chronicle?
Considering it's "Pride Month," I understand why The Chronicle feels the need to cover this issue. However, the article would have been acceptable if the reporter had made even the slightest effort to engage in journalism, present a neutral perspective, cover both sides of the issue, or provide any supporting evidence for the claims made.
The subject of the article claims to have been assaulted and expresses fear for his life, yet the reporter fails to follow up on these claims in any way. There is no mention of the number of deaths related to hate crimes based on sexuality. The subject also mentions being threatened, but there is no evidence presented or any attempt made to find evidence. So, are we just expected to accept these claims as facts without question? The reporter references a UCLA study but fails to cite any of the numerous surveys regarding parental opinions on "gender affirming care."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This article should have been placed in the opinion section.