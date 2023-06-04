Letter to the editor logo 2021

I don't understand why the article "Local LGBTQ+ members say they are here to stay" wasn't labeled as an opinion piece. The article is, at best, incompetent journalism, and at worst, deliberately one-sided and deceptive. Are articles not reviewed before being published, or is this the standard of The Chronicle?

Considering it's "Pride Month," I understand why The Chronicle feels the need to cover this issue. However, the article would have been acceptable if the reporter had made even the slightest effort to engage in journalism, present a neutral perspective, cover both sides of the issue, or provide any supporting evidence for the claims made.

