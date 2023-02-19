it is getting pretty trashy in Inverness. Everywhere you look there is. Croft has trash up and down the sides of the road And in North Highlands people are just throwing trash out everywhere. Gulf to lake is the same way. Why do people act like that? How would they feel if people filled cars or trucks inside with trash. I think it is time for the county to step up and start cleaning the sides of the roads here. The town was really nice four years ago and now it seems they are not keeping up cleaning the sides of the roadways. I for one have gone and picked up trash on my street. Ahn on Next Door I have heard comments from other people that have been picking up trash. Someone on N. Fitzpatrick just dumped bags of trash on the sides of the road! The county needs to do something. Keep your county clean and pretty for you and others that live here.
Barbara A. Young