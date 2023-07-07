After April 2020, VA medication copayments for Florida's 1,335,000 "wartime era heroes," disabled and other veterans in priority groups 2 to 8, were forgiven by the 116th Congress, H.R. 6800 (The Heroes Act), and signed by President Donald John Trump; while deferring 2,900,000 Florida students' loan payments for at least 3 years, averaging $200/month.
In October 2021, the 117th Congress passed H.R. 7589 (Remove Copays Act), rescinding the "forgiving" of VA life-saving medication copayments for "wartime era" heroes, disabled and other veterans, and sponsored by Florida 22nd District Lois Frankel (D), and Florida 20th District Sheila McCormick (D), and signed by President Joseph Robinette Biden; but continued to defer approximately $100 billion a year of college loan payments, for 40,000 000 students nationwide.