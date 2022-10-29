Citrus County is fortunate to have Linda Powers running as the incumbent for the Citrus Board of Education.
Mrs. Powers aspires to continue her successful projects in Citrus County Schools as well as introduce new ideas.
Living in Citrus County since 1977, Mrs. Powers has become wife, mother and grandmother as well as teacher, counselor and Citrus Board of Education member. Her community work includes mental health therapist, government researcher, Habitat for Humanity board member, Arts Festival board member, youth camp advisor and even a Little League umpire.
As a Citrus Board of Education member, Linda Powers consistently respects and supports parental rights, beliefs, values and judgment, as well as their children’s health and safety. Mrs. Powers supports the study of American History, documents and principles.
At present, she aspires to continue and expand her program “Veterans in the Classroom.”
Your vote for Linda Powers for Citrus Board of Education will enable her to continue her beneficial work for Citrus County Schools.
Marilyn Lardner
Crystal River