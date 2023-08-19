There are many forms of art, from paint on a canvas, molding clay, or words on paper in the form of a poem, play, essay, or blog. The written word can be very powerful in a political environment where science is a belief and religion is facts, or vice versa. The words that I speak or type may be considered by some to be "trigger" words that can even shut down common sense thoughts. They can trigger emotions or shut down our ability to hear what is actually being said. Many times emotions play a large part in overpowering reason.
Trigger words flow from the mouths from both liberals and conservatives. Today there is a partisan divide where we all see the same political news but interpret it through our own biased eyes. UC Berkeley and Johns Hopkins university did a study with a group of conservatives and liberals. They were shown the same short-videos on hot button topics on immigration from building a border wall to granting amnesty. Researchers scanned the participants’ brains via functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) as they viewed two dozen brief videos. After the video, the participants scored 1-5 if they agreed with the message, the message credibility, and if the video changed their opinion. The researchers found that the use of words related to risk and threat, and to morality and emotions, led to greater polarization in the participants’ neural responses.