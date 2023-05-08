Every day, thousands of migrants cross into our country illegally. One of the largest issues is human trafficking of men, women, and children being exploited and forced into labor. An average of 752 unaccompanied minors cross daily! Fentanyl and other drugs are also a major issue. In the first two months (2023), over 500 pounds of hard drugs were confiscated. Better late than never, Biden will be sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the border to help the 2,500 already deployed troops with managerial duties. There will be no National Guards and the troops will be unarmed and will not be able to make arrests.
At first I thought this was absurd to not be able to arrest. Then I stumbled on the Posse Comitatus Act. "Posse Comitatus" is latin for "the power of the country". It was enacted in 1878, it became law to forbid the military from participation in civilian law enforcement unless authorized by a statute or the Constitution. The Coast Guard and the National Guard are not covered by Posse comitatus. Since the National Guard are under the state's governor then they are free to participate in law enforcement if doing so is consistent with state law. Both Arizona and Texas have sent National guards in the past to help with border arrests. California and New Mexico have abstained from helping with their national guards in the past.